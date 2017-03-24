Ogu House Tops At Inter-House Competition

The maiden inter-house sports competition of State School, Ikpo-Ama, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area Rivers State, was held last Tuesday at the School’s playground with Ogu House emerging tops with 54 points.

It was followed by Ikpo-Ama House with 50 points, while Church House came third with 37 points as Loko House with 36 points came rear.

Speaking before declaring the competition open, a former Education Secretary of the Local Government, Dr Emmanuel Anga reiterated the importance of sports to a healthy living and physical fitness and advocated that government should include it in school curriculum.

Anga also called on parents to encourage their children and wards into sports activities, pointing out that it had become a source of livelihood to families in recent times.

He commended the Rivers State Government for ensuring that all schools embarked on inter-house sports competition, saying that it is a welcomed development that would help discover budding talents and also called for its sustenance as they could be stars of tomorrow.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Isaac Tamunoiminabo who was represented by Samuel Iyayeteinka thanked the Headmistress of the school, Florence Oba and others for making the day come true and pledged to cooperate with the school authorities for educational advancement.

In her speech, the Headmistress of the school, Oba also lauded all for their contributions both in cash and kind to make the first inter-house sports competition a huge success and appealed for more support by providing more classrooms, drinking water and ferry boat among others.

The Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Promise Dokubo was among other dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Collins Barasimeyi