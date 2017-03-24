NUT Strike: Parents, Students Appeal To Delta Government

Stakeholders, including parents and students, have appealed to the Delta Government to evolve measures to end the ongoing teachers’ strike over unpaid salaries and retirement benefits.

The striking teachers are also demanding payment of their promotion arrears and elevation of those due for promotion.

In separate interviews with The Tide source in Asaba on Tuesday, respondents urged the government to dialogue with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for the sake of the students.

A parent, Mrs Obiageli Onaih, said the strike should be looked into critically by the government to avert the collapse of the education sector in the state.

She also appealed to government to find a means to end the strike by dialoguing with the teachers.

Another parent, Mr Festus Okafor, called on the state government to give attention to the welfare of teachers and look into causes of the strike with a view to meeting teachers’ demands.

A student, Master Ifechukwudi Emordi, said that the strike would affect the result of the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) organised examination.

Emordi, appealed to the government to fulfill its obligation to the teachers to end the strike.

Meanwhile, Mr Joe Iyalekhue, NUT state secretary, said, as at today (Tuesday), not one of the demands of the teachers had been met, saying that, “this is not the democracy we bargained for’’.

He said that, the root cause of the industrial action must be addressed by the government and meet all the teachers’ demand before the strike could be suspended.