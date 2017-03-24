NGO Restates Stance To Fight TB

As Nigeria joins other countries to mark this year’s World TB Day, the Dawn of Life Foundation (DOLF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has restated its resolve to kick out Tuberculosis (TB) from Port Harcourt and its environs before December.

Speaking during DOLF lunch meeting in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs Uloma Gift Akoma said the move to kick-off tuberculosis would be achieved before the end of this year to rid the environment of this the airborne disease.

She reiterated that the programme was community- based, adding that DOLF’s target is also to raise people that would be on ground to watch over the communities when the organization ends its assignment by December.

She expressed worry over TB patients who abandon their medication half way, stating that such attitude exposed them to more danger.

On the 2017 World TB Day, she said the organisation had lined up numerous activities ranging from enlightenment campaign, drama programme, football match and jingles, adding that those cured of the ailment would also perform.

The Deputy state officer for TB Control in the Ministry of Health, Mrs Hellen Nyeche commended the NGO for the ultimate search carried out in the communities which according to her, has paid-off, adding that the spread of the message to the remote areas was commendable.

She called on medicine dealers to stop administering anti-biotic on cough patients and stressed the need to refer such people to the NGO for free test and treatment.