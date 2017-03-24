Need To Re-Awaken Culture Identity

Africans are sub-conscious of the fact that many local dialects or languages in Africa and the third world face imminent disregard and should be handled with totality. It may be important to learn about other cultures but there is no reason whatsoever for neglecting and undermining one’s tradition in a world where cultural distinctiveness is important in maintaining a global reliable image and acceptance.

Our traditional cultures in Africa have undoubtedly been influenced by contact with the outside world even as Western education has had encompassing influences on contemporary African cultures. It must be stated, however, that modern western music of cultural exchange and cross fertilization is not abnormal in a vast world transformed into a global community (village).

Culture is said to be the totality of the way of life of a given people encompassing intellectual exertions and historical myths including arts and sciences. Culture manifests in the festivals, customs, folk tales, food and eating habits, dressing, languages and modes of worship that define a community. Culture provides psychological anchor to maintain the stability of any society. It is the link between a community’s past and present.

Assuredly, culture is never static. It moves with time as society faces new circumstances, confronts fresh obstacles, attain and retain the best in their inherited traditions while making necessary changes to adjust to new realities.

However, what any society must guard against is to loose the essence of its peculiar cultural identity and to become defined with other cultures.

Unfortunately, this was the experience of Africa with the onset of colonialism. Indigenous cultures were left for a “civilizing mission” with the aggressive inculcation of foreign modes of thought, speech, worship and life style. This has brought us to the realization of not regarding our local languages. We have left ours for the foreign feeling cozy and accomplished and relegating our language to the background. Thus, indigenous African languages and thought systems were subordinated to those of the colonial power. The consequence of this is that they saw themselves as inferior specie of humanity. This lack of confidence brought underdevelopment in Africa and our continued second fiddle role in the world.

Africans are in a crass willing-buyer-aggressive-seller of its local languages and dialects for French, English and the like in a neo-colonialist parody of ignorance.

Consequent to this, it is not that Africans will not borrow a leaf from the outside world but that foreign cultural concept should only be brought in to complement the existing norms for the betterment of the developing countries. The signal is on for Africa to awake from the blatant cultural slumber.

It is uncommon today to overhear enlightened Africans propagate the teaching of traditional languages in Africa. To them, speaking in foreign dialect is related to a high level of civilization.

It is therefore a grievous crime to pronounce or speak incorrectly as that would be a display of ignorance and intellectual inferiority.

Against this background, it is obvious that cultural re­awakening that will engender a new sense of national pride, confidence and renaissance is needed especially in Nigeria because most young people in the country do not consider speaking their local languages as necessary.

It should be of a sad note to see young Nigerians not being able to pass information to aged people in the society who can neither speak nor understand the popular English language. Our local language should be seen as a means to convey message. It becomes difficult for people who can’t speak their language to pass information or say something that is not for the ears of all to do that because of this handicap. There are times when strangers may be around, the ability to say what you want to say without being understood is an advantage.

There is no doubt that the specie of people that is particularly guilty of this show of apathy towards speaking local languages is the present generation of youth. Therefore, those who fall into this category of defaulters should be aware that when the aforementioned happens, the implications and consequences of not speaking our local languages become conspicuous.

It will definitely give rise to a situation where one cannot visit his village for some events because he cannot effectively communicate in his local language.

Another problem stirring at Nigerians in the face is that this dearth of enthusiasm for local languages will surely dwindle to the extent of going into extinction. If this happens, it will cause our cultures to phase out automatically.

Based on these facts, this generation and those guilty of this should have a re-think and desist from this repugnant behavior by heeding to the advice of a former Special Adviser to Lagos State Government on Political and Legislative Matters, Hon. Abdul-Lateef Abdul- Hakeem who said, “the efforts we make in studying and speaking languages like English, French and others, the same efforts should be made in studying our Nigerian ethnic languages as it will also make us have cultural identity.”

Therefore, the developing world and more specifically Africa should therefore learn from the Asians who, despite learning other foreign languages, are deeply entrenched in their cultural fabrics and national language system. They should note that culture influences the development prospects of a populace. It is only by identifying our cultural niche that we can effectively diagnose our weaknesses and begin to improve them while reflecting them against foreign cultures.

Ogbonda wrote in via ogbondaigechi@yahoo.com

Ogechi Ogbonda