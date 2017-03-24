My Certificate Forgery Scandal, Beauty Of Democracy – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye While reacting to the allegation of Certificate forgery against him as published by an online media says the following investigation is an acceptable democratic proceedure .

Speaking to Senate Correspondents after plenary , the Sen. Dino Melaye expressed confidence said that the investigation would eventually clear the air.

‘“Democracy is about investigation and no Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is above investigation. We welcome the development. It will finally clear the air of all malicious allegations.

“Sahara reporters are obsessed with me. They use me for marketing and whenever their profile and patronage is down they use me to generate traffic. I will not be surprised if by tomorrow Sahara reporters say that I am not a Nigerian.”

“To say that I did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to Melaye, he said he has a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy.

“I am already running another Masters in the same University in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. This makes it my seventh degree,” he said.

Senator Melaye said he was not disenchanted, perturbed asb he claimed that the intention was to distract him.

“I will continue to speak the truth at all times. I am not speaking to be liked and praised,” he stressed .

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Sport, Sen. Obinna Ogba standing on order 43 said that the victory of Amaju Pinnick at the just concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF) election was a victory for Nigeria.

He said that with this win, Pinnick had become the 3rd Nigerian to serve in the CAF executive seat in the 60 years existence of CAF.

“Amaju Pinnick as an executive member of CAF, and having a population of over 170 million people Nigeria stands a chance of having representative at CAF Executive Committee.

“ Nigeria played a very important role in the emergence of the new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad,” he said.

Ogba commended the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki for the role he played in the CAF election adding that it was a Nigerian project that must be supported.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu congratulated the new CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and the other executives.

“The victory is a new dawn for the continent in terms of football.

“ Nigeria needs to show more interest in continental parleys. The whole of Africa is expecting Nigeria to show leadership in every endeavour and we must not shy from it.”

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi