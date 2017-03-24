Mitee Lauds Wike Over Projects Delivery

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Mr Ledum Mitee has lauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for executing several people-oriented projects.

Mitee who spoke on Wednesday after joining the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on projects inspection, said he was impressed by the governor’s prudent management of scarce resources, despite the economic recession.

The former MOSOP Leader noted that all the projects inspected have direct relevance to the welfare and economic development of the state.

According to him, “The administration is investing resources in the improvement of the living condition of the people which needs to be encouraged”.

“The challenge is to balance the needs of the people and the infrastructure. What excites me with what I have seen is the balance of infrastructure and the needs of the people. He has also struck a balance of infrastructure with the resources. Therefore, he is able to carry out projects”, he said.

He regretted that some states were having challenges because they executed irrelevant white elephant projects.

Governor Wike however interacted with residents of Abacha road and assured them during the inspection that the road will be delivered on schedule.

The Governor noted that the defects that led to the decision to reconstruct the road will be addressed by the state government.

Residents of the area trooped out to celebrate the governor, voicing their appreciation.

The Tide also learnt the Governor and Mitee also visited Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.