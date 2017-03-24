Ikwerre Entertainment Forum Applauds Gov Wike’s Achievements

The Ikwerre Entertainment Forum, a socio-cultural association in Rivers state, has joined other well meaning Nigerians in commending the state Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on his various infrastructural developments and life saving programmes which have put smiles on the faces of the good people of Rivers State.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the forum, the president and popular comedian, Mr. Emmanuel Ubi, also known as ‘Rugged Pastor’ in a recent interview with The Tide Entertainment, described the Governor as a detribalized, peace loving and God fearing leader whose track record of achievement in all parts of the state have not only transformed Rivers State, but has earned him the enviable and well deserved title of Mr. Project to the frustration of his destructors and political foes.

The forum also applauded the governor for making the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality proud by proving to the world that the Ikwerre people are not only hospitable, but trust worthy. He disclosed that the forum serves as an umbrella body of Ikwerre entertainers which comprises of musicians, actors and actresses, film producers, comedians, broadcasters, on air personalities, entertainment journalists amongst others.

According to him, the aim of the forum is to promote and showcase the rich tradition and cultural heritage of Ikwerre people, give awards to deserving sons and daughters of Ikwerre origin who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour and to embark on talent hunt. He disclosed that the forum is currently on a talent hunt in the four Ikwerre local gvovernment of the state namely PHALGA, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Emohua.

The president stressed that the aim of the exercise is to identify hidden talents, groom them up as stars and showcase them to the international community. He noted that the Ikwerre communities are blessed with untapped talents, while the budden stars lack promotion and sponsorship. He therefore called on the state government and the well to do indigenes of the land to provide financial and logistic support to the forum to enable it achieve its loft goals.

He also appealed to the established stars such as Tonto Dike, Monalisa Chinda, Julius etc to assist the forum and upcoming artistes and to ensure unity among themselves in the collective interest of the land as this will usher in growth and development and take Ikwerre people to the next level of national and international recognition.