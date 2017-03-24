Home Provides Succour For Boko Haram Orphans

Director, Place of Hope orphanage, Ibeku-Opi, Nsukka, Mr Walter Troup, yesterday said that most of its wards were children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Troup, a missionary from US-based Corner Stone Church Ministry, disclosed this when Chairman Nsukka Local Government, Prof. Rose Onah, visited the orphanage.

“We accept children who are orphans from different parts of Nigeria but majority of children here are from the North-East.

“These children became orphans because Boko Haram killed their fathers and mothers.

“What we are doing is to make these children to understand that there is hope for them in this world and in heaven through Jesus Christ.

“We also want to ensure that they have the fear of God in all they do to enable them to make heaven after their stay here on earth,’’ he said.

He said that the home, established eight years ago, would ensure that the orphans were educated from primary to the tertiary level.

“These children will be trained in primary school, secondary school, higher institution, and will be assisted to get a job to enable them to become good productive members of the society,’’ Troup said.

According to him, 99.9 per cent of the orphanage’s financial sponsorship was from donations by churches in the United States.

“We have 74 children in this place and 20 foster mothers who are paid to help us take care of these children.

“Some of the children here are up to eighteen years. Some are in primary and secondary schools.’’

Troup said the orphanage would soon move from rented buildings to its newly-completed 125-children capacity building.

He thanked Onah for the visit and for bringing food items and toiletries to the children.

Earlier, Onah said she was at the orphanage to donate household items as part of activities marking the 53rd birthday of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi on March 20.

She said that Nsukka Local Government would offer any help within its capacity to the orphanage.