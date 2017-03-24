Governor Wike Introduces “Operation Leave The Road”

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, Mr Ledum Mitee admiring the lake of Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Wednesday. Photo: Obinna Prince Dele

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved “Operation Leave the Road” in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Under the “Operation Leave the Road”, street traders, vulcanisers, road side mechanics, artisans, street vendors and other persons who constitute nuisance on the roads have been given one week to vacate the roads
A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media declared that any person who  flouts this directive  at the expiration of  the  one-week ultimatum, would  be arrested and prosecuted.
The statement informed that all damaged vehicles must be moved away from all the roads within one-week, failure which they would be impounded and their owners prosecuted.
The governor stated that a Task Force will be established to implement the new directive and ensure the maintenance of order on the roads.

