Governor Wike Introduces “Operation Leave The Road”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved “Operation Leave the Road” in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Under the “Operation Leave the Road”, street traders, vulcanisers, road side mechanics, artisans, street vendors and other persons who constitute nuisance on the roads have been given one week to vacate the roads
A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media declared that any person who flouts this directive at the expiration of the one-week ultimatum, would be arrested and prosecuted.
The statement informed that all damaged vehicles must be moved away from all the roads within one-week, failure which they would be impounded and their owners prosecuted.
The governor stated that a Task Force will be established to implement the new directive and ensure the maintenance of order on the roads.
