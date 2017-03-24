Ex-CBN Governor Hails Anambra Economy

A former  governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has  commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State over his  achievements in the area of economy within three years in office.
Delivering a lecture to mark the third anniversary of Obiano’s  administration  in Awka recently, Soludo rated the state’s  economy as the fourth biggest in the country.
He said the economy of Anambra, which was not an oil producing state, had been well managed under Obiano,  making it one of the most buoyant states after  Lagos, Abuja  and Rivers.
Soludo, who said  the private sector must be encouraged  to  drive the economy, commended the governor for attracting a sizeable number of  investors  to the state.
The former CBN boss, who contested for the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket with Obiano in 2013, said he would not contest the November 18 gubernatorial election.
“There is no need for change at the moment.
“Anambra is the fourth largest economy in Nigeria behind Lagos, Abuja and Rivers.
“The private sector must play a role to shore up the country’s earnings.
“We are in a crisis moment and you don’t change a general in the middle of the war; in Anambra, Obiano is a general.
“Many people are calling on me to come and contest, but the point is: if Anambra is not broken, why mend it?
“There will only be vacancy in Anambra Government House in the next four years,’’ he said.
He urged  Obiano to plead with  the Federal Government  to execute the second  Niger Bridge and federal highways  projects   in the state.
Soludo also urged  the governor to hasten work on  the Anambra cargo airport to fast track  the state’s  move to assuming an international  status.

