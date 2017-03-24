Duncan Mighty’s “The Certificate” Rules Clubs, Social Events

The certificate” which is the 5th studio Album of veteran music producer, singer and the self acclaimed Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty is currently making waves in Port Harcourt clubs and other social events. While many of his fans missed his voice for a while, be bounced back with a 19 track banga fresh as ever.

In a recent interview, Wene Mighty spoke on who he was before he came Duncan Mighty and how he has grown into being a major inspiration in the industry. He said, “Everything is not about money, the most important thing in life is to see how your product can change lives for better”.

On being acknowledged by Davido as the inspiration behind the hit song ‘If’, Duncan Mighty expresses his happiness, says “it is an awesome feeling and encourages people to keep at what they are doing because people are actually watching, so what ever you are doing, do it well, the singer advised.

The gifted music star revealed that he came to Lagos for ‘project gidi’ which had to do with working with some of the established artistes on a production level, these artistes were Kcee, Davido, Olamide, D’banj, Kswitch, Vector, Sikiibii, XBusta, Del B etc.

Duncan also weighs in on the controversial comparism between Nigerian and Ghanaian music and said “the fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian music has been a success, but leans towards Nigerian music having more influence on Ghanaian music lovers. He, however, adds that there is something about Ghanaian language that is sweet, then jokingly says though not as sweet as Port Harcourt’s language.

He also shares his views on the struggles faced by the natives of the Niger Delta, addng that it is imperative for the indigenes of the Niger Delta who have made it across different walks of life to come back home and reinvest in one way or the other to uplift the community.