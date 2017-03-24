Dickson’s Committee Meets Ekweremadu

The People Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State yesterday visited the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in attempt to appease warring parties in the party.

While giving his committee’s report to Ekweremadu, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Assembly Caucus, he said the report would set the template for peace in the party.

Dickson who went with some of his committee members told Ekweremadu that although the committee’s findings and recommendations were not final as the party organs could adjust them, they would help in setting the tone for lasting peace in the PDP.

He added that with the meetings and wide consultations currently going on, he was optimistic that the challenges currently facing the party would soon end.

Dickson however noted that the report and other consultations currently going on were without prejudice to the on-going litigation and court processes.

The PDP peace committee head urged all those who are aggrieved to sheathe their swords in the overall interest of peace and harmony in the opposition party.

Also present during the meeting were ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio, who is also the Senate Minority leader, Hon Leo Ogor, Housing Minority leader, Senator Suleiman Adokwe from Nassarawa State, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and other key leaders of the party.