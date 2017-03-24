Commissioner Attributes Black Soot To Poor Environment, Crime

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George has attributed the poor environmental standards and its prevalent challenges in Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta region to criminal activities and gross ignorance of many people who engage in pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering.

Dr Tam-George disclosed this at the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, when the Special Task Force on Curbing of Black Soot, paid an advocacy visit to the council.

The Commissioner described the environment as man’s first right which needed to be protected against damages and pollution as human existence depended entirely on it.

He noted that illegal bunkering and other related activities had put the lives of the people in grave danger.

According to him, the Special Task Force on Curbing the Black Soot has commenced intense sensitization campaign in the media, through the major local languages of the state, to reach out to the people.

He called on the youth to desist from illegal bunkering and other anti-environmental activities as a means of livelihood, stating that no one was spared of the aftermath of such activities.

In his response, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezenwo Wike for setting up the special committee.

The monarch, who is also the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, pledged the commitment of traditional rulers in Rivers State towards sensitizing the people on the danger posed to the environment by illegal bunkering, gas flaring, burning of tyres and other activities.

Taneh Beemene