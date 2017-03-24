Check Out Kate Henshaw’s Thriving Life

Kate Henshaw is one of the most talented and sort after actresses to have surfaced in the Nigerian movie industry popularly known as Nollywood and she is no doubt one of the most successful.

She was born on 19th July 1071 in Calabar, Cross River State. She is the first child in a family of four children. She had her primary and secondary education in Lagos and Calabar respectively and later enrolled at University of Calabar for a remedial studies, after which she proceeded to University of Lagos where she bagged a degree in medical micro biology and later worked at the Bauchi State General hospital.

Kate entered the world of acting in 1993 when she auditioned for an acting job in the movie titled “When The Sun Sets” , she was handed a role which was her very first appearance in a major Nollwood movie. Since then, she had featured in about 50 movies.

In 1999, Kate Henshaw got married to British born Roderick James Nuttai. In 2000, she gave birth to a baby girl, Gabrielle, in 2011, the couple reportedly filed for divorce.

Kate Henshaw, who was one of the vocal voices at the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ campaign, on June 2015 suffered some property loss after her Lekki home caught fire and burnt almost everything in the house. That same year, she contested for the House of Representatives position, but sadly failed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries. Later in the year, she was appointed by the Cross River State Governor, Benedict Ayade as the special adviser Laison, Lagos.

She is a brand ambassador for Globacom, the award winning actress who is a judge on the Nigeria’s Got Talent, is also the face of Onga seasoning, she landed a major endorsement deal with Samsung Mobile Nigeria in 2013. She won the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) 2008 for best actress in a leading role.

In 2015, Kate Henshaw won the City People Entertainment Nollywood Face of the year Award and in 2016, she won the City people Entertainment special Recognition Award’.