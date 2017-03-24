C.S.S. Oroworukwo Wins Corpers’ Debate Competition

Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has emerged winners of the Gender Debate Competition organised by members of Gender group, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Port Harcourt.

The school defeated Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Oromenike, by 200 points to 80 points scored by their opponents to win the competition.

The debate, which was organized by the 2016 Batch ‘A’ Corps members, under the aegis of NYSC Gender Vanguard Community Development Service group to sensitise the public on the dangers of domestic violence in the society; had the topic, “Gender Inequality, a Contributing Factor to Domestic violence”.

Speaking at the occasion, Thursday at GGSS Oroworukwo, the president of NYSC Gender Vanguard Community Development Service Group, Batch A’ 2016, Miss Kio Joy Amameba, said the group as a humanitarian organisation stood for the protection of the less privileged in the society.

According to her, the group came into being in cognizance of the fact that such vices as prostitution, child labour and battery were at an alarming increase in the society due to domestic violence.

Miss Amameba stated that gender inequality was a contributing factor to the various domestic violence, hence the group advocates for equality in all spheres of human endeavour.

She stated that through the advocacy and enlightenment campaign carried out by the group, more people were encouraged, especially females, to pursue their careers.

Amameba used the forum to call for the strengthening of various laws by government agencies to check the wide-spread of domestic violence in the society, noting that the women have been on the receiving end of inequality as a result of some customs and cultural beliefs.

The president of the NYSC 2016 Batch ‘A’ Gender Vanguard CDS group expressed happiness with the schools that participated in the debate competition.