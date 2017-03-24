Buhari Nominates 27 RECs For Confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) to the Senate for confirmation.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter dated 27 February, 2017.

It was signed on behalf of President Buhari by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo, who wrote the letter when he was the Acting President.

The letter stated that the nominations were in compliance with the provisions of section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I write to request the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The nominees are: Prof. Godswill Obioma (Abia), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), James Apam (Benue), Barr. Mike Igini (Delta), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji ( Ebonyi), Dr. Illoh Joseph Chuks (Enugu), Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT), Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Dr. (Mrs) and Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina).

Others are: Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Prof. Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Amb. Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Prof. Mustapha Zubairu (Niger), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun), Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo), AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Taju (Oyo), Prof. Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto),

Also nominated are: Barr. Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe), Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara), Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Anambra), Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo), Obo. O. Effanga (Cross River) and Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Baylesa).

After the Senate President read the letter, no action was taken as it has to be listed on the Order Paper on another legislative date for further consideration.