The Benue State Executive Council has approved the release of the sum of N1.2 billion to the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC), for the conduct of the 2017 local government elections in the state.
In a statement signed by the Commissioner for information and Orientation, Barrister John Otokpa Onoja, said, the Governor Samuel Ortom, took the decision during its meeting at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.
The statement also noted that the funds are to enable BSIEC commence early procurement of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials for the council polls scheduled to hold on June 3rd, 2017.
The Council also deliberated on several development initiatives including the planned award of more road contracts in various parts of the state.
Benue LG Polls To Gulp N1.2bn
The Benue State Executive Council has approved the release of the sum of N1.2 billion to the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC), for the conduct of the 2017 local government elections in the state.