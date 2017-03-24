Ake Tasks Lagos Office Staff On Hardwork

The new General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide group of newspapers, Mr Vincent Ake has called for greater dedication to duty from staff to turn around the fortunes of the corporation and meet the expectations of the reading public.

Addressing staff of the Lagos office of the corporation last Tuesday during a familiarization visit, Mr Ake called on them to key into the rebranding programme being executed at the Port Harcourt headquarters of the corporation by showing improved work ethics and sourcing for advertisement which he said, is the mainstay of all reputable brands which include The Tide.

The General Manager, while pointing out that the days of truancy, unearned salaries and under-performance were over, assured that his administration will reward hardwork.

Mr Ake said efforts were already being made to improve the working environment and welfare of the Lagos staff as the search for a conducive office has began.

The issue of unpaid transport and other outstanding allowances of the Lagos office staff will also be addressed, Mr Ake said, and solicited the commitment of the staff to the current effort to restore The Tide as the flagship brand of the Niger Delta region and a nationally celebrated newspaper.

He called for respect for the head of the Lagos office, adding that all requests to the head office must be routed through the head of the Lagos office.

In her speech, the head of the Lagos office, Mrs Myne Dickson assured the new General Manager of the co-operation and support of the staff to achieve set goals.

Mrs Dickson also enumerated the challenges the staff face which, she said, included lack of office accommodation, laptops and transportation allowances among others and called for urgent intervention of the General Manager to make the office function optimally.

