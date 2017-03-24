3SC Hope To Claim More Victories

The Oluyole Warriors recorded a slim win over the Flying Antelopes and the striker believes the victory will drive the club to claim more victories

Jide Apena believes that Shooting Stars 1-0 win against Enugu Rangers will boost their confidence as they look to secure more victories.

The former First Bank forward admitted that it was a very difficult match as the visitors proved too tough to handle.

The Ibadan side had gone seven matches without a win, but a late strike from Bode Daniel secured three points, which has seen them move up to 13th position.

“It was a very tough match, I mean a very difficult one because we haven’t won in as many matches despite picking up points on the road lately,” Apena told Goal.

“We knew we had to win, we knew what a win would do to the team and we also know the impact a win will make on the team.

“So we had to put everything we’ve had in the match because we knew we had to break a jinx and then seek motivation from that win and move on.

“When Rangers had an opportunity to score from the spot, it was really scary but we picked up as they missed a chance to go a goal up and kept the pressure on them and ironically it only paid off some seconds into the very last minute of the match.

“So you should understand the reason for the wild celebration by the fans in the stand at the stadium. Even we, the players were over the moon because we knew that this win will motivate and boost our confidence to win more matches.

“We have not won in seven matches before this time, it was very tough but it’s good that we have broken that jinx and our journey to the top of the log has started.”