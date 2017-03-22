Woman Denies Police Claim Over Son’s Death

A female witness, Mrs. Catherine Akov, has told a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Margreth Opara that her late son and his, friend were not armed robbers before they were shot and killed by a team of policemen led by ASP Chigbu in 2009 as being alleged by the police in their evidence before the court.

Mrs. Akor, stated this in a murder case involving five policemen standing trial, before Justice M. Opara on allegation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The accused policemen standing trial are, ASP Chigbu, Sgt Ibibo, Sgt Marcus Anwuri, and Olisa Emeka, among others.

Mrs. Akor, who disclosed this, during her cross-examination in the court said that, she know ASP Chigbu and CPC Emeka before the incident happened adding that, CPC Emeka was the driver who conveyed the other policemen with the patrol vehicle on that day of the incident.

She also told the court that, one of the policemen who shot her son and friend was a cultist even as she refuted the police claims that her son and friend were armed robbers before they were killed.

The trial judge, Justice Margreth Opara after listening to the testimony of the petioner, Mrs. Cathrine Akor, adjourned the matter to the 29th of March, 2017 for continuation and cross-examination.