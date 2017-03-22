Wike Explains Quarel With Security Agencies

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says his major grievance with security agencies is that they have abandoned their constitutional mandate of securing lives and property and veered into politics.

He made the remark while hosting the new Commander of the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodre Mdah Madi in Government House, Monday in Port Harcourt.

Chief Wike said the state government enjoys a cordial relationship with the airforce because of their professiomalism and support in fightimg crime and securing the state.

He said, “the problem I have with security agencies is when they go amd carry electoral materials and support one political party.”

Wike continued, “ until they remove their hands in politics I will continue to shout.”

The governor therefore urged the Airforce to continue in the partnership in raising the security profile of the state stressing that state government has always assisted airforce and supported many projects by the agency.

He specifically praised the gallantry of the Airforce in the war to defeat Boko Haram stating that without the air power provided by the airforce the war would have been difficult to win. “It’s a sacrifie you have made for the country” he added.

On his part, the new Airforce Commander, intimated the governor of his resumption and said the visit was to acquaint himself with the state chief security officer.

He pledged to sustain the cordial relationship between the Airforce and Rivers State Government.

According to him,” all efforts that will be required to keep the state secure and safe we will do.”