Union Kicks Against NUT Strike In Delta

The centre can no longer hold within the organized labour in Delta State as the industrial action declared against the Delta State government by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Delta State chapter, has suffered major setback following the withdrawal of support for the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS) in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, in Asaba and obtained by The Tide, the ASUSS state chairman, Comrade Okoli Christian, said that the union appreciates the state government’s efforts at sanitizing the education sector.

Okoli said that the union cannot join in any unwholesome strike action as called by the leadership of the NUT in the state, expressing the resolution of the union’s central working committee of not supporting the strike embarked on by NUT.

He pointed out that the Delta State Government has made necessary efforts of resolving the issues concerning teachers’ welfare, prompt payment of salaries, promotion arrears and inter-cadre transfer in public secondary schools.

The labour leader said the union would continue to give its maximum support to the president administration in the state to succeed despite the activities of the NUT, stressing that the union has directed secondary school teachers in government owned secondary schools to resume work or face being sanctioned by the union.