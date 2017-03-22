Suicide Doctor Left Home During Prayers – Driver

The driver Henry Ita, of the medical doctor reported to have jumped into the lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, Sunday, has revealed that his boss, Allwell Orji, left his Abule-Ijesha home during a family prayer session that fateful day.

This is just as controversy, yesterday, trailed news of the recovery of the doctor’s body, following the family’s rejection of a recovered body.

Ita, in his statement to police, said that his boss beckoned on him to take him out in the middle of a prayer session between his mother, Mrs Chinyere Orji and a pastor. According to him, “he had been home all day.

He was casually dressed in trousers and long sleeve shirt when he called me to take him out. He sat in front but did not speak to me or anyone on the phone until we got to a point on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“He ordered me to park, saying he wanted to urinate. He alighted from the car and immediately climbed the rail.

Before I could alight from the car, he had jumped into the lagoon.” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Fatai Owoseni, while speaking on a television programme, yesterday, revealed that during a conversation with the doctor’s mother, “she said she discovered that the doctor had left the house and concluded he could have gone to cut his hair.

“She said while thinking of checking on him later at the barber’s, she received a call that her son had jumped into lagoon. It is not true that he left a suicide note. We are still looking at other options in our investigations.

I have personally interacted with the driver, who called the mother to alert her of the tragedy. But it will not be right to throw certain questions at members of the family for now.”