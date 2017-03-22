S’Court Restores House To Monarch …Orders Occpuants To Vacate

The Supreme Court in Abuja has ordered one Mrs Grace Dima and Mr Samuel Dima to vacate the property located at 46 Obagi Street in GRA Phase I Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The court in a unanimous decision with the lead judgement delivered by the Hon Justice Paul Adamu Galinje in which the appellant, HRM King Napoleon S. Orianzi had challenged the Court of Appeal judgement through his lead counsel, Barrister Raymond Anyawata overturned the High Court judgement in his favour.

In the case which lasted 28years and passed through the High Court and the Court of Appeal all in Port Harcourt, the Supreme Court upheld that the appellant, King Orianzi was the rightful owner of 45 Obagi Street which he forfeited following the submissions of the Dickens Sanomi Commission of inquiry set up by the Rivers State government during the allocation of plots and sales of Abandoned Houses in Port Harcourt from 1979 to 31st December, 1983.

The five-member Panel of Justices of the Supreme Court upheld the submissions of King Napoleon Orianzi’s lawyers, Barrister Raymond Anyawata that the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt judgement was wrong in law and should be set aside and that the appellant, King Orianzi should restore his property.

The Supreme Court verdict also affects the Attorney General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Housing and Property Development Authority as they were also respondents in the case on behalf of the state government.

Speaking to newsmen on the Supreme Court judgement, Orianzi’s counsel, Barr. Anyawata said: “The judgement is sound and cannot be faulted and clearly shows that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man”.