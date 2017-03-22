Group Wants Banks In Rivers LGAs

The absence of commercial banks in both Omuma and Etche Local Government Areas of Rivers State has been identified as a factor militating against rapid development in the areas.

The President, African Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC), Prince Dan Mbachi stated this while speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Mbachi appealed to the management of commercial banks to consider opening up one of their branches in the area to attract development.

According to him, “Etche has so much potentials for economic development and one sure way of attracting investors to the area is to get one of the commercial banks to open up a branch in the area.

“In the entire Etche and Omuma local government areas, not even a single commercial bank is operating in the area and this is not good enough for development”.

The group President who explained that the cardinal aim of (AGDDC) is to evaluate socio-economic potentials and facilitate development in African communities stressing the need to harness huge economic opportunities in Etche ethnic nationality.

He particularly called on authorities of both Etche and Omuma LGAs to partner and negotiate on ways to bring a branch of any of the commercial banks in the area.

“The world, including Nigeria has gone classless so the absence of banks in Etche means the farmers, all the traders that come into the area from Port Harcourt and outside Rivers State, the numerous teachers and other civil servants, as well as other business or commercial operators, must operate with cash.

“That’s a huge risk in this modern time. So the earlier banks are attracted to the area, the better for rapid development”, he said, adding that any bank that opens up a branch in Etche would enjoy high patronage.



Chris Oluoh