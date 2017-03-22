Gas Explosion: Emohua Communities Want RVHA’s Intervention

Five communities under the aegis of Odegu General Assembly in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have petitioned the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), over the infamous gas pipeline explosion that occurred on February 22, 2017 to the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) in the state.

The petition, which contained twelve points prayer signed by the chairman and the secretary of the General Assembly, Eke Emenike Geoffrey (Esq) and Mr Godson Nwabueze Onyeukwu, respectively, was presented by the lawmaker representing Emohua Constituency, Hon. Samuel Ogeh, to the State Assembly on Monday at the House Plenary Session.

According to the petition, the death toll from the February 22, 2017 gas pipeline explosion has risen to ten contrary to earlier reports that emanated from NLNG, NNPC and NAOC in the area.

The petition also alleged that the explosion has caused a lot of harm to residents of the area with many having health challenge such as High Blood Pressure (HBP) and various degree of respiratory problems.

The petition further stated that the walls of countless buildings were cracked, fallen, destroyed and above all, the environment is insected with massive poisonous gaseous substances that were inimical to human life because of the intensity of the vibration of the explosion.

In view of the aforementioned damages and the failure of the multi-national companies to respond to the immediate resuce of the people, the Assembly of five communities in the area, which includes Rumuodogo, Rumuji, Rumuewhor, Ovogo and Evekwu seeked the intervention of the state Assembly to call the relevant companies involved in the explosion to order.

Enoch Epelle