Forex: CBN To Strengthen Market With More Dollars

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to strengthen the market with the injection of more dollars into the market to stabilize the naira against other major currencies.

This was posted on the CBN website last Monday, by its spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who said that the nation’s currency will continue to gain traction following the effective implementation of the bank’s foreign exchange policy.

Okorafor pointed out that the apex bank has injected well over $1billion into the foreign exchange market with the latest being $150 million ploughed into the market on Wednesday last week adding that the bank’s decision had made the naira rebound positively in recent weeks.

He assured Nigerians that the US dollar is set to crash further in the coming weeks as the apex bank’s management has concluded plans to further inject more forex into the market to meet the yearning requests of genuine customers at anytime.

The CBN spokesman restored the determination of the bank to ensuring that the authorized dealers get sufficient supply of forex to meet the demands of authentic customers of the nation’s commercial banks, stressing that over $1 billion has been offered by the CBN to the interbank market.

He emphasized that CBN would restore monetary stability into the forex market to enable individual customer freely and easily access forex to address their challenges and business concerns, adding that summary of the CBN intervention in the interbank market in recent period had shown an exchange rate of N316 per $1.

He explained that the CBN is poised to sustain forex supply to different categories of users of foreign exchange promising that the challenges being faced by both small and big end users would be overcome with the bank’s new policies.

He solicited the understanding and cooperation of Nigerians and other business stakeholders to the bank’s policies in forex.

Philip Okparaji