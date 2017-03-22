FG’ll Assist Ashaka Cement Build Power Project – Fashola

Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says Federal Government will assist the Ashaka Cement Plc to actualise its 16 Megawatts coal power project.

Fashola made the assertion on Saturday while speaking with newsmen during his visit to the factory in Ashaka Village, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State.

“The coal power project still have about a year plus away.

“It won’t be ready until next year, but we will support them in whatever way to deliver this project,” he said.

According to him, the project will help the energy mix and energy security in the country.

Fashola said that during dry season like this, when water from the dam was low, coal and other sources would help.

He said that such period was timely for solar power and other sources to complement the hydro-power as was the practice in some countries.

The minister said that such approach would help to balance the sources of energy for effective power supply.

The Tide source reports that the minister inspected the Dadin-kowa Hydro Power Project and the ongoing construction of the National Housing programme in Gombe State.