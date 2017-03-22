Embrace Amnesty Programme Or Quit, Community Tells Cultists …Nwikinaka Heads Governing Council

The people of Kpean in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have resolved to employ new strategies to curb cultism and other forms of violence in the community.

The measures include increased collaboration with security agencies and surveillance.

The decisions were reached at a recent Town Hall meeting in Kpean. The meeting attended by leaders of thought, Chiefs, elders women and youth, advised cultists to embrace Rivers State Government’s new Amnesty Programe for cultists in Ogoniland or leave the community .

The town hall meeting also called on members of the community to embrace peace at all times and ensure peaceful clean-up of Kpean community by the federal government under the UNEP report on Ogoniland.

It frowned at the absence of any direct mention of Kpean in the clean-up map of Ogoni despite the fact that it owns the 18 oil wells in the Yorla oil field which makes Kpean the highest oil producing community in Khana Local Government Area.

After examining other developments in the community, the town hall meeting dissolved the community acting council of Chiefs for gross incompetence and reckless mismanagement of resources of the community.

In its place, a ten-man governing council, headed by Mr Augustine Nwikinaka, former General manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, was appointed to run the affairs of the community until the crisis is over. Chieftaincy stool, currently in court was resolved.

The chairman of the dissolved council of chiefs, Chief Gilbert Warinee apologized for whatever wrong actions he and his team may have taken and pledged to support the Augustine Nwikinaka -led governing council.

The chairman of Kpean Elders Forum, Engr Deegbara Nwilene expressed happiness with the outcome of the town hall meeting and its strategic resolutions.

He advised the people of Kpean to embrace the dawn of a new era in the community and live in peace.