Elders’ Forum Lauds Ayade On Governor Award

The Cross River State Elders Forum and some prominent indigenes of the state, including Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, have reacted with excitement to the nomination of the State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade as the best Governor of the Year by Vanguard Newspaper.

Chairman of the elders’ forum, Col. Pam Ogar (Rtd.), said the award is fitting recognition of hard work and unsurpassable achievements recorded by the governor within a short space of time.

According to him, “Ayade’s achievements in the last 22 months as Governor of Cross River State are unmatched.”Receiving a Governor of the year award from a reputable newspaper like Vanguard has again shown that what he is doing in this part of the country is being seen and appreciated by all.”

While urging the Governor to see the award as an impetus to do much more to advance the lots of the people, he offered prayers for the governor, saying “as the umbrella body of elders from Cross River, we can only pray for the governor and urge him to do more for the people of the State.

“We wish him greater achievements for the state and greater opportunity for the people of Cross River. Our prayer is for him to continue to make the dream of the founding fathers of the State come true while praying for his good health. We will continue to support him.”

On her part, Ita-Giwa viewed the award as “a clear indication of the governor’s faithfulness and commitment to better the lots of Cross Riverians. Ayade has shown he is ready to make the state a better place. So, l am not surprised with the award and recognition for all his achievements”.

She said the state under Ayade’s watch was “fast becoming an industrial hub, our people have enjoyed massive employment from the governor in his demonstration to ensure all Cross Riverians have opportunity to feed themselves. This award is obviously an award for all Cross Riverians.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar