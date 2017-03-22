ECA Assures Support For African Peer Review Mechanism

The Economic Commission of Africa (ECA) has assured the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) of its continuous support to ensure economic and political stability in Africa.

ECA’s Acting Executive Secretary, Abdalla Hamdok, gave the assurance in a statement posted on ECA’s website, recently.

Hamdok gave the assurance when he met with the Chief Executive Officer of APRM, Edward Maloka, APRM Panel of Eminent Persons member, Youssouf Khayed and their teams in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The team met with ECA to discuss joint projects undertaken by the two institutions in their quest to encourage conformity in political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards among African nations.

Hamdok commended the remarkable partnership history between the ECA and APRM secretariat.

He said that cooperation between the two was formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August 2016.

He also commended Maloka for his achievements, which included the highest rate of external reviews, increase in the number of countries participating in the mechanism and enhanced resource mobilisation from member states.

“Your recent achievements have contributed to APRM’s new mandates from the African Union Assembly courtesy of Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s Report.

“Courtesy of the report, especially the need to strengthen the APRM to track implementation and oversee monitoring and evaluation in key governance areas of the continent.

“Be rest assured that in the ECA, we will continue to support you,” the statement quoted Hamdok as saying.

Gambia is the latest country expressing its desire to join the mechanism.

He said that the APRM, according to the Kagame report would also play a leading role in the monitoring and evaluation of Africa’s 50-year development plan.

“It will also play a leading role in Agenda 2063 and the global Agenda 2030 for sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“The new APRM mandate increases prospects for universal accession through universal ratification to the APRM.

“It will give greater reach and allowing for greater impact of the mechanism in shaping Africa’s governance landscape,” the statement further quoted Hamdok as saying.

He said that the ECA’s backing to APRM Secretariat to undertake its new mandates would include focusing on monitoring of the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

He added that it would provide technical support and contribute to support missions, external reviews missions, national sensitisation and technical or methodology’s workshops, harmonisation of the APRM National Plan of Actions with Existing Strategic plans.

Khayed, however, thanked the ECA for its continuing support to the APRM, in particular Hamdok, whom he praised for never missing meetings of the APRM.

“I pray that you will continue to lead this institution as we continue to work together on issues of concern to the continent,” he said.

The APRM is a self-monitoring instrument voluntarily agreed to by member states of the African Union under the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

It allows member states to check themselves in all aspects of their governance and socio-economic development.