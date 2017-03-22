DISCO Apologises Over Power Outage In Lagos

The management of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday apologised to consumers in Ajah, Lagos and environs over the protracted power outage in the communities.

General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said in Lagos that the outage being experienced by Ajah, Ogombo, Ajiwe and some neighbouring communities was due to a faulty equipment.

Idemudia, however, said that repair work to resolve the issue was ongoing by the technical crew of EKEDC and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He assured the consumers that electricity supply would be restored.

“We wish to apologise to all our customers in the Ajah area and its environs over the recent long period of outage being experienced.

“Kindly bear with us as we find lasting solution to this.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” Idemudia said in a statement.