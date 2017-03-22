Desperate APC Politicians Fueled Ogoni Killings – PDP …Applauds Wike’s Amnesty Programme

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has blamed desperate individual politicians of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being behind the continued youth restiveness and cult activities in Ogoni land.

Bro Obuah who made the declaration through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said while plans are underway to ensure relative peace in Ogoniland as in other parts of the State that embraced the just concluded State amnesty programme, no form of sabotage will be tolerated this time from any quarters to scuttle this second chance.

The State PDP boss spoke on the backdrop of recent revelations of regrettable support and directives by Mr Barry Mpigi, the member representing Oyigbo – Tai Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives to carry arms on the day of the re-run election.

Insisting that the rejection of the first phase of the amnesty programme by the cultists and militants in Ogoni was borne out of the support and protection from the likes of Barry Mpigi, Bro Obuah said the irony of it all is the killings and burning of the houses of innocent Ogoni people irrespective of party affiliations.

Bro Obuah, however, expressed shock that the security agencies who were aware of Mpigi’s instigations at an APC rally in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State which was an open declaration that the youths should carry arms on the election day did nothing to stop or caution him, stressing that if they did, the mayhem that was unleashed on the innocent Ogonis on that fateful December 10, re-run election day and the resurgence of criminality in the land would have been averted.

Bro Obuah said by the recent revelations and video, clips of Mr. Mpigi’s open support and sponsorship of cultists in Ogoni land, the PDP has been proved right that the opposition politicians are responsible for the pockets of crises not only in Ogoni but also across the entire State.

He advised that henceforth, the security agencies should be more proactive and remain non-partisan for security of lives and property to be guaranteed in the State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says the decision to package a special amnesty programme to contain renewed cultist activities and militancy in the Ogoni area of the State is a welcome development.

Applauding the State governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike for the wisdom and magnanimity to give the cultists a second chance, the State PDP chairman said the kind gesture is the hallmark of good governance and a sincere leadership.

Bro Obuah noted that the successes recorded in other parts of the State by the amnesty programme have convinced all doubting Thomases especially the opposition leaders in Ogoni that Gov Wike meant well for the people.

The State PDP boss regretted that there would not have been need for the special amnesty programme and the huge resources required if the opposition politicians had not politicized the programme, insisting that it was the same cultists used by the opposition to rig the December 10, legislative re-run election in Ogoni that have continued to disturb the peace of the land.

He blamed the desperate opposition political office seekers for the resurgence of cultism in Ogoni sayingthey must be held accountable for all the havoc and blood of innocent Ogonis wasted to actualise personal interests.

Bro Obuah however appealed to the Ogoni people and their leaders in particular to prevail on their sons and wards who are members of these cult groups to take advantage of the new opportunity to surrender their arms and key into Gov Wike’s amnesty programme, stressing that the incumbent administration means well for everybody irrespective of party affiliations.

Also commending the efforts and contributions of the security agencies in complementing the efforts of the State Government, Bro Obuah said they should go ahead to consolidate the relative peace achieved by the amnesty programme and not to rest on their oars, saying fight against crime must be an ongoing activity to ensure total calm, co-operation and harmony among shades of opinions etc.

Bro Obuah said the PDP leadership in the State will continue to preach and thread the path of peace and promote mutual co-existence in all parts of the State as a hallmark of exemplary leadership.

He urged the opposition to swallow their pride and do away with politics of bitterness and vendetta, and join hands with Gov Wike whom he described as God’s sent to redeem the State from group-imposed poverty in the midst of huge resources, stressing that the Wike administration is devoid of partisan politics and tribal sentiments and ‘that is what distinguishes him from the past leaders’.