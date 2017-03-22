Court Grants Bail To Alleged Battery Thief

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, olast n Thursday admitted an accused, Olawale Ramon, to N100,000 bail for allegedly stealing four motor batteries valued N200,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, also asked the accused to provide two sureties in like sum as part of the bail conditions.

Dan-Oni, said that, both sureties must be gainfully employed with the evidences of tax payment and their addresses should be verified.

Ramon, 26, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that, the accused committed the offence on Imam Dauda Street, Surulere area of Lagos, on March 1, 2017 at about 5.00 a.m.

Okoliko told the court that, the accused stole four motor batteries valued N200, 000 inside a parked vehicle with Registration number MUS 170 XJ belonging to Ibrahim Giwa.

The police patrol team on duty apprehended him (Ramon), while trying to escape after committing the crime,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that, the offence contravened Section 285(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.