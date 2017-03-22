College Of Health Matriculates 800 …Moves To Accredit Courses

The Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, Rumueme, Port Harcourt said 800 students were admitted into the College to study in various disciplines in the 2016/2017 academic session.

The Acting Provost of the College, Dr Goodluck Azuonwu, disclosed this in his address presented during the 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony held at the College on Friday, in Port Harcourt.

Dr Azuonwu while inducting the new students in the academic community charged them to take their studies serious as well as to be law abiding in all their dealings in the College.

He warned them against indulging in examination malpractices, cultism and other social vices, adding that the institution’s standard and integrity would not be compromised.

According to him, the College is one of the highly rated health institutions in Nigeria, due to its sustained high academic standard and discipline.

“The administration of the College is student-friendly. You are therefore free to channel your issues to appropriate authorities of the College through laid-down procedures as contained in your handbook. The counseling unit of the college is also there for you all to settle personal and psychological issues”, he stated.

The RSCOHST acting provost used the opportunity to list some achievements recorded by his administration which include among others, the accreditation of medical laboratory technicians and dispensing optician programmes.

Dr Azuonwu, however, said that the management of the college was working assiduously to secure accreditation in seven programme which include, Higher National Diploma (HND) in Health Information Management, Environmental Health Technology in Medical Imaging and Public Health Nursing.

Others are National Diploma (ND) in Medical Social Work, Biomedical Engineering Technology in Dental Health Therapy as well as securing a full accreditation for Emergency Medical Technicians.

He averred that lack of funds has become a barrier in actualizing the pursuit of the accreditation of the programmes and for training and retraining of staff for optimum performance.

He further disclosed that lack of Hostel Accommodation for Students, office space for staff as well as security threats were other factors challenging the college at the moment.

The acting provost appealed to the Governor, Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nysom Wike to consider the college.