A’Ibom Seeks Community’s Cooperation Over Coconut Oil Refinery

The Akwa Ibom State Government has advised the people of Odoro Ikot Community in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area to cooperate ewith the state government in establishing the Coconut Oil Refinery project.

The Commissioner for Lands and Town Planning, Mr Ime Ekpo, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen last Sunday, said the affected communities would be adequately compensated.

Ekpo was reacting to a recent allegation by the community that the state government acquired the land used for the coconut plantation project illegally without paying compensation.

The commissioner, said the particular land lying between Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo Local Government Areas had been a source of protracted conflict between the two local government areas.

He said, that government took over the land in dispute to plant coconut and establish a refinery.

Ekpo said the portion alone was not sufficient for what government intended to do.

According to him, government acquired about 15, 000 hectares for the coconut plantation.

He said government would pay adequate compensation for the acquired portion of land to the communities concerned after enumeration.

“The communities agreed that government should take the area and do whatever it wants to use it for.

“The surveyors are already there and until they complete the survey work, we cannot publish revocation notice and we cannot carry out enumeration for payment of compensation.

“Let there be peace so that government can complete its own action and pay the compensation,” Ekpo said.

He said that, government was working with the relevant stakeholders in the affected communities “to ensure that peace reigns”.

The commissioner said that modalities for the payment of compensation on the affected lands were being worked out, except for the disputed lands.