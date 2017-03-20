Yobe Adopts Measures Against Open Defecation

Yobe Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) says it has designed a roadmap for the elimination of open defecation in the state.

The General Manager of RUWASSA, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, told newsmen in Damaturu that the draft was awaiting the government approval.

He said that the roadmap was in line with the Federal Government’s plan to eliminate open defecation in the country by 2030.

The General Manager said that the draft plan considered the peculiarities of the people’s culture so as to make the campaign appealing and more acceptable to the people.

Bukar said that the campaign against open defecation in Nguru and Bade local government areas, involving the construction of toilets by the Yobe Government, European Union and UNICEF in motor parks, markets and schools, had recorded tremendous success.

“We mounted a vigorous campaign against open defecation and constructed toilets in public places in the two local government areas, and the initiative was warmly embraced by the people.

“Toilets were also provided at special places housing large numbers of people like the Quranic education ‘Tsangaya’ Almajiri schools,’’ he added.

Bukar said that under the emergency situation, government and UNICEF constructed over 450 units of “VIP latrines’’ to curb the menace of open defecation in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said that the government constructed 250 units of toilets and bathrooms each at Pompomari, Kukareta, Kasaisa and Muhammadu Gombe Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Damaturu.

“UNICEF also constructed 159 compartments of VIP latrines in some communities in Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas and 25 others at the Kukareta camp.’’

Besides, Bukar said that the Federal Government drilled 10 boreholes and constructed 10 sanitation facilities in schools, markets and motor parks.

“We have made significant achievements in minimising open defecation across the state and we are determined to achieve the total elimination of open defecation,’’ he said.

He also said that the state government and development partners had rehabilitated over 120 water facilities in some communities in order to promote water, sanitation and hygiene as the displaced persons returned to their communities.