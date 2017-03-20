We Are Ready To Take Our Place – Coach

Nasarawa United head coach, Kabiru Dogo believes the recent problems of his team are over and that the Solid Miners are back to the side that surprised many in the topflight in the past two seasons.

The Lafia side have won their last two home games against Akwa United and FC Ifeanyiubah and Dogo hinted that his discussions with the players and others in the club have started yielding fruits while assuring that the club won’t stumble in both home and away games again this season.

“It was a tough battle for us at the beginning of the season. We have not yet overcome our difficulties but I can boldly say that we are gradually getting our bearing back. We have been doing a lot of talking to the players and their responses have been very good. They showed that with the way they put FC Ifeanyiubah to the sword in our last game and we expect them to do more,” Dogo told Goal.

The ex-ABS coach opined that his players have assured him that short trip to Lobi Stars this weekend won’t be a wasted journey because they plan to surprise the Pride of Benue before their fans.