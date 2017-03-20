RSG Re-assures Support For Security Agencies

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to support the military and other security agencies to maintain security of lives and properties in the state.

Giving the assurance last Friday during the maiden book launch at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said ensuring security in the state is paramount in his agenda.

The Governor, who was represented by the Head of Service (HOS), Barr. Rufus Godwins noted that the book, titled “National Security in Nigeria”, was apt given the present security issues in different parts of the country.

“The coming out of this book at this time, even the name of the book, makes it timely and apt.

“The book on National Security in Nigeria came at a time the government of this country has deployed men and resources to different troubled spots, not only in Nigeria, but also outside, is most timely”, he said.

More so, he continued, maintenance of security of lives and properties in Rivers State has always been top most in the vision of the new Rivers State.

For this purpose, “His Excellency has committed himself to ensure collaboration with the Federal Government, Security Agencies and all stakeholders to guarantee the safety and security of life and property in the state.

Be rest assured that we will do every thing possible to support every effort by the military and other sister agencies to ensure that Rivers State is the safest and more secure state in Nigeria”, the Governor said. While appreciating the effort of the author of the book, Dr Blessing E.N. Thom-Otuya, the Governor lamented that the internet has virtually pushed reading of books to the background, especially among the youths.

Now, we react to books, and we do worse by the internent.. The children no longer read. My fear is that in the next 10 years, if care is not taken, we may not have libraries where we can walk into and demand for copies of complete works of shakespare, etc”, he said.

The Governor used the opportunity to assure the leadership of the IAUE of its interest to put this institution on a high pedestal.”

In his welcome address, the author of the book had stated the objective of the book, which he said, is ultimately to build Nigeria into a super power among the community of nations.

“The book is aimed at addressing myriad of personal social issues, one of which is ‘how I can increase my value in order to benefit others rather than just myself.

It is further anchored on encouraging the use of research to promote the transformation of Nigeria to a super power and lastly, to promote scholarship”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele had acknowledged the effort of the author, noting that it is a key factor in a university environment, even as Africans are yet to reap from it.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you to this first book launch under my supervision.

This is what we should do in a University, not marriages, nor thanksgiving only.

We are here for knowledge, and knowledge is only seen in books. Unfortunately, Africans don’t read books. That is why we are still behind civilization”, the V.C said.

