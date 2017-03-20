Police Nab Two Kidnap Suspects

The Enugu State Police command through its Anti Kidnapping unit, has nabbed two notorious kidnap suspects, identified as Bala Mohammed and Saminu Kabiru, that have been terrorising the state and environ.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to newsmen last Wednesday in Enugu, said the hoodlums had been involved in series of kidnap cases in the state, including a recent incident in which they killed one of their victims.

He said the “Suspects met the end of their road on 24/2/17 as operatives through intelligence information and manhunt trailed them to their hideouts at Awkunanaw axis of the state as well as Asaba in Delta State where the suspects were arrested after a serious gun duel which left suspects fatally injured.

According to Amarizu, “the suspects alongside fleeing members of their gang have been a thorn on the flesh of motorists along 9th mile/Oji River Road, especially within Obioma Udi axis.

Other areas they have been terrorising, Amarizu said, are, Ugwuogo/Opi/Nsukka Road and Enugu/Port Harcourt Express road by Awkunanaw axis.

He hinted that the gang “were involved in the alleged kidnap/murder of one Ifeanyi Alakwe on February 2, 2017 along Enugu Port Harcourt Express Road by Awgu as well as the alleged kidnap case of one Chimezie Eze, a musician who was on stage at a wake keep in Nsude community in Udi Local Government, Council Area of Enugu State when he was abducted.

The gang was also behind the alleged “recent kidnap of two staff of Enugu State Water Board Corporation at Ajali-owa Water Scheme on January 10,2017 in the afternoon,but have regained their freedom.