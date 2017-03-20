NDDC Sets Up Committee To Investigate Corruption Allegations

Worried by series of corruption allegations, the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has set up a six-man committee to investigate corruption and racketeering in the interventionist agency.

The committee is headed by the Director, Special Duties, Dr Princewill Ekanim.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Nsima Ekere, who inaugurated the committee in Port Harcourt, charged the members to carry out investigative hearing to unravel the allegations.

He said, time has come to clean up the commission and reposition it for better delivery, adding that, the Federal Government is determined to change the way government is conducted.

“We cannot allow these stories and allegations to keep making the rounds. We cannot continue to act as though these allegations are not important enough to be investigated. We cannot continue to act as though they do not affect us,” he said.

Ekere said that, the governing board and management are determined to restructure the commission’s balance sheet, restore its core mandate and reform governance processes and projects implementation.

He noted that, the investigative committee would afford opportunity to contractors and individuals with evidence of corruption to come forward and present them as to ascertain which ones are true and which ones are false and fabricated.

According to the NDDC boss, the committee will work with interest groups like the civil society organizations and the media to ensure that its work passes the test of time.

He charged the Ekanim-led committee to work without distraction from any quarter, group or individual and to submit its report within two weeks.

Chris Oluoh