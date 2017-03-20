Group Opposes NDDC’s Project Execution Conditions

A group, the Niger Delta Watchdogs has opposed the requirements set out by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDS) for execution of projects in the region.

A statement by the group signed by its leader, General John Duku, said the group viewed the requirements set out as intimidating.

It said, “we view the recent job tenders published by the Niger Delta Development Commission Wednesday March 15, 2017, in The Nation and Thisday Newspaper with great concern.

“It shows that the present board of the commission is making effort to develop the Niger Delta region through the massive projects the commission proposed to embark upon.

“However, we reject in its entirety the intimidating requirements set by the commission in order to deny the youths and young contractors the opportunity to quote for the jobs, knowing that the youths who are able to have a company may not have these requirements to tender, even though they have the technical ability, experience and will to execute the contracts if given the opportunity to do so.”

The group reminded the management of the commission that it was similar injustice to the young people of Niger Delta that was responsible for the restiveness in the region.

The militant group demanded for 25 per cent of the jobs published in the above newspapers to be set aside for Niger delta youths, ex-agitators adding that the requirements should be set aside to enable youths partake in the process as this would be a step in the process as this would be a step in the right direction towards the resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

They expressed joy over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in good health and urged him to develop the Niger Delta region.

Chris Oluoh