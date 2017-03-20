Gata Sure To Make Impact At ABS

ABS FC forward Adeshina Issa Gata says he hopes to play a big part in the club’s forthcoming games in the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Gata has already netted one goal and racked up four assists for the Ilorin based outfit in the campaign so far.

The former Kwara United said that he was hoping to making meaningful impacts for the Henry Makinwa managed side.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming games as you can see we have tough fixtures ahead of us,” Gata told newsmen.

“We have matches against Enyimba FC, Plateau United and Rivers United coming up – and we are looking forward to picking up points from them.”

“I want to add to my goal account and set up my team mates too. My major target is to continue making impacts for this great club.

“Ismail is my brother and someone I respect a lot but he must understand that this is football. We both have our targets and want to actualise it,” he added.

“My heart is with ABS while he wants to win with Enyimba. We will see how it goes in the game.”

“I want my club to come out victorious at the end of the day,” the Kwara Football Academy product added.