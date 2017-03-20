FRSC Recommits To Safe Motoring

The Acting sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State, Mr Joseph Toby, says, the body is committed to creating a safe motoring road.

Toby who stated this at a town hall meeting with motorists in Port Harcourt on Friday, attributed some road accidents to overloading.

He appealed to the Rivers State Government to enact a policy to check overloading.

“The FRSC is committed to regulate, enforce and coordinate all traffic safety management activities that can be better achieved through active participation of all our stakeholders as the safety of roads is everybody’s business”, he said.

Also, the Deputy Road Commander of the corps, Mr Michael John, during the session, urged the motoring public to ensure that they use seat belts.

“Statistics show that 50 per cent safety can be ensured with the use of seat belts, and this time, the focus is on the rear vehicles”, he said.

On his part, the Traditional Ruler of Evo Kingdom, Ezse Leslie Eke, called for more enlightenment to the motoring public on the need to ensuring safety on the roads.

“The motoring public is always in a hurry because they are under pressure, that is why the enlightenment is very important.

“You should reach out to them to enable them appreciate that if you rush to a place, you may not reach that destination,” he said.

The monarch also urged members of the public to always exercise patience on the roads.