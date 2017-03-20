Expert Wants Law Against Improper Meat Handling

An ecologist, Mr Abdullahi Aremu, has called for legislation to ban butchers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from carrying meat with motorcycles or exposing meat in markets.

Aremu, the Director-General, Advocacy for Environmental and Sanitation Integrity, an NGO, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He described the wanton exposure of meat as “unhygienic and dangerous to human health.

”Observation shows that many butchers, particularly in Abuja suburbs, have cultivated the attitude of exposing meat on streets and in markets.

”The legislature at all levels should enact a law to ban this habit and punish butchers or meat sellers who expose meat on the roads and in markets,’’ he said.

The ecologist said that exposure of meat often attracted flies, vectors of diseases, adding that the exposed meat was, therefore, unwholesome and not fit for human consumption.

Aremu urged relevant authorities to deploy veterinary officers and health workers to abattoirs to ensure that the set standards for animal slaughtering and processing were strictly adhered to.