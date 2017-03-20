Etche Farmers Solicit RSG’s Assistance

Farmers in Etche have called on the Rivers State Government to assist farmers in the rural areas with funds to enable them maximize their produce and check food scarcity in the country.

A plantain farmer in the area, Mr Frank Wodo, while speaking to newsmen recently said the scarcity of funds has been a challenge in driving their farm to greater heights.

Removing suckers to check congestion has been a major challenge, that is why we need government support in the direction of providing us with soft loans.

“Let it be in a manner that we can repay between six months and one year as that will go a long way in helping us to manage the farm effectively and also translate to job creation”, he said.

Also, a fish farmer, Chief Ogbonna Erobikachi, said government should draw up modalities to finance rural farmers as only those acclaimed farmers that are related to top officers have access to funds.

“This nation has outgrown manual agriculture method and we are looking at mechanized farming system.

“The system has to do with a lot of money, and accessibility to fund is another thing that can enhance the development agriculture in the country”, he said.

He further urged the government to fund the rural farmers through the leaders of the communities.