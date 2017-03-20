DISCO Cautions Power Consumers Against Violent Conduct

The Ikeja Electric (IE) has warned members of Ejigbo Community in Lagos against frequent violent attacks on its staff carrying out lawful duties in the area.

Head, Corporate Communications Unit of the company, Mr Felix Ofulue gave the warning in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Ofulue, said that, some group of people within the community had vowed to prevent staff of the company from performing their duties, including fault clearing.

He alleged that, the group had been leading a revolt against the staff of IE, thereby making it impossible for them to rectify faults and distribute monthly bills.

Ofulue said that, the group’s complaint was that if the company did not install prepaid meters to the community, officials of IE would not be allowed to perform their duties in the community.

He said that, in spite of the fact that the group leader had been arrested and charged to court by the security agents, the group continued to threaten the lives of IE staff.

“The team in Oke Afa area has held several meetings with the community in a bid to provide better understanding on IE’s metering programme and plan.

“Despite the fact that security agents have waded into the matter, The leader has remained adamant.

“He maintains his stand that IE staff should not work in their community, which is Ayedun Ejigbo.

“But we believe that a group of people under one man cannot hold the community and the company into ransom, while the community has already dissociated itself from his activities,’’ he said.

Ofulue, appealed to Community Development Association (CDA) and security agencies to assist in cautioning their youths to be law abiding as IE was working assiduously for better service.

He assured consumers within the community to remain patient, while the roll-out of meters was ongoing.

“IE is committed to ensuring transparent estimated billing pending when the community will be metered,’’ he said.