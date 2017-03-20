Director Advises Youths On Social Media

Youths have been advised to approach stories emanating from the social media with caution to avoid some dangers.

Director, Training and Research, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Publishers of The Tide Group of Newspaper, Mr. Ibim Amieyofori, gave the advice last Thursday when Grade 3 pupils of Graduate Nursery/Primary School, Port Harcourt paid an excursion visit to the corporation.

Amieyofori said that there were inherented dangers in most stories coming from the social media and stressed the need for journalists to confirm and process professionally what they gather from the social media, before going to the press.

The Director explained that large chunk of what comes from the social media were libelous, pointing out the need for news practitioners to take extra pains to process their stories.

He described journalism as a profession where those driven by passion, the flare for writing and servaice to humanity thrive and make their marks.

Mr. Ibim took the visiting pupils to the Newsroom, Library, Computer, Proofreading, Lithographic units as well as the Production Department to acquaint them with the various processes the news material passes through before turning to the final newspaper.

The teacher who led the pupils, Bathelomew Jaja said “the school decided to visit the corporation to prove the fact that the more you see, the more you believe”.

She said apart from being close to the school, The Tide prides of professionals and state of the art equipment and noted that the excursion had exposed the students to the various processes newspapers go through and how the final newspaper is produced.

She particularly applauded the high quality of The Tide and commended the management of RSNC for the opportunity given to the school.

One of the students, Master Jesse Chisom Kingsley said the visit had provided them the opportunity to appreciate news and news production.

“I wish to come again next time, I am enriched with how newspaper business is being done”, he said.

Another student, Miss Angela Kuropamo, said the visit was an excitement but appealed to the corporation to include cartoons and kiddies column in The Tide Newspaper for the enjoyment of the younger persons.

Chris Oluoh/Akwarandu Eberechi