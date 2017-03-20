Develop Good Character Traits, Banigo Urges Students

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo wants medical students to develop good character traits that will endear them to the public on graduation.

Dr. Banigo made the call when members of the Port Harcourt University Medical Students Association (PUMSA) paid her a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor said, as Medical Students they should exhibit high sense of discipline and develop their skills and God-given talents in order not to be mediocres in their chosen profession.

She also reminded them that being passionate and showing great concern and care for patients are critical components in the study of medicine, urging them to develop themselves to the zenith of their career.

Dr. Banigo who advised the students to be a trusted friend of the family and community said the way they relate with patients could make them recover on time.

The Deputy Governor commended the students for choosing the medical profession and stressed the need for them to be more closer to God, adding that “even though medical practitioners are life savers, Jesus Christ is the greatest Physician. “

Earlier, the President, Port Harcourt University Medical Students Association (PUMSA), Miss Mmonu Chiamaka said the visit was to interact and seek wise counsel from Dr. Banigo whom she described as a role model who has distinguished herself in the medical profession.

She commended the Deputy Governor on her achievements so far both as a medical practitioner and an astute Administrator and prayed God to continue to strengthen her to render more services for the development of the society.