‘APC, Dead, Buried In Rivers’

As the gale of mass defection currently hitting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continues, a former Commissioner of Transport in the state and Ex Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has declared the APC as dead and buried in the state.

Emeh made the declaration while receiving decampee APC members of Ward 4, Emohua Local Government Area led by Pastor Tony Iwedi.

He said that the new comers took a wise decision to leave the APC because according to him, the party lacks focus, direction and leadership.

Emeh who had earlier received decampees from Ikwerre, Khana, Tai, Asari-Toru, Degema and Port Harcourt Local Government areas in the course of his assignment to receive decampees from the 23 local government areas of the state, commended the former APC members for embracing Governor Wike and the PDP in the state.

Describing the Governor as a friendly and God fearing politician, the Ex-Chief of Staff said Wike is prepared to receive as many persons as would come over to his all inclusive government.

Iwedi had earlier described their defection to PDP as inspirational, considering the fact that Emeh had been a source of inspiration and support to a vast majority of the people in Emohua Local Government Area.

He said that Emohua people are proud to be associated with the Wike administration, noting that with the movement of Emeh, the APC can only be described as finished.

Victor Tew